Color Platform Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,262.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $20,262.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.04105670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00698979 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

