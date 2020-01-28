ColossusXT Reaches One Day Volume of $2,697.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $2,697.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 34% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,812,426,529 coins and its circulating supply is 11,771,384,702 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.