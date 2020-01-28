Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. 60,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,476. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

