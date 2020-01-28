Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Commscope by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,917. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

