Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 174.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,265,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 183.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

