Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,025. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

