Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 713,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,956. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

