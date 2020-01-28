Comparing Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Medtronic (OTCMKTS:MDT)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semler Scientific and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 4 18 0 2.82

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $120.59, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 46.11% 116.92% 78.92% Medtronic 15.11% 14.52% 8.10%

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 14.89 $5.01 million $0.66 74.24 Medtronic $30.56 billion 5.23 $4.63 billion $5.22 22.84

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medtronic beats Semler Scientific on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

