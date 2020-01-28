CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CompX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CompX International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CompX International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter.

CompX International stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

