Concoin (CONX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Concoin has a total market cap of $2,436.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concoin has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. One Concoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

