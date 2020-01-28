Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Conduent by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Conduent by 29.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
