ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COP opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

