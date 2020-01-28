Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,556 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.