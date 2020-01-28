Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 8,754 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

