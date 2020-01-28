Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.