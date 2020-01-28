Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

