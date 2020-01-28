Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,379 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 11.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $91,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $370.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $327.75 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.04 and a 200-day moving average of $358.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.