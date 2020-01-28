Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,386 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,335,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

