Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,757,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

DIA opened at $285.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $243.14 and a twelve month high of $293.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day moving average of $273.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

