Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on CEIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

