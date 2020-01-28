Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CEIX stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Consol Energy by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

