Consolidated Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,731% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 381,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

