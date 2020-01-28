Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 66.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 96,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.