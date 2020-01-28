Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.47.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.05. 80,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $201,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.