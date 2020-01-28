Constellation (DAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $485,713.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Constellation has a market cap of $11.30 million and $485,713.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.74 or 0.05671644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127454 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

