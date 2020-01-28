Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $217,448.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

