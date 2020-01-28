Contentos (COS) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $4.24 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.05700849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

