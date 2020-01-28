Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €131.27 ($152.64).

CON stock traded up €2.94 ($3.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €103.26 ($120.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.82.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

