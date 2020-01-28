Contrasting Perdoceo Education (PRDO) & Its Competitors

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 17.55 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 10.34

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.05% -26.90% 3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perdoceo Education and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 325 1025 1134 50 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Perdoceo Education’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

