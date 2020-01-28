Contrasting RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OrganiGram -42.78% -6.13% -4.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and OrganiGram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.15 million N/A N/A OrganiGram $61.27 million 7.31 -$7.20 million $0.06 45.67

OrganiGram has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics and OrganiGram, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 OrganiGram 1 4 5 0 2.40

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.77%. OrganiGram has a consensus target price of $10.96, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given OrganiGram’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

OrganiGram beats RAPT Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

