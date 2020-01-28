Contrasting UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) & Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Profitability

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -6.03% -6.05% -0.93% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $129.59 million 5.14 -$36.22 million $0.74 22.05 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.92 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.81

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.