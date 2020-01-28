Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Copa worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Copa by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

