Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for 0.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.11% of Copa worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copa by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Copa by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 13,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.