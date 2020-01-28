CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $166.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.20 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $808.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.07 million to $810.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $681.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $692.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CPLG stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $543.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

