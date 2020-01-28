Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.67 ($65.89).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ETR CCAP opened at €39.05 ($45.41) on Tuesday. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market cap of $825.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.75 and a 200-day moving average of €32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

