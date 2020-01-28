Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer Sells 25,800 Shares

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer sold 25,800 shares of Corridor Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$32,766.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,157.12.

TSE:CDH traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.27. 2,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Corridor Resources alerts:

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corridor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corridor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.