Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer Sells 94,999 Shares of Stock

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer sold 94,999 shares of Corridor Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$118,748.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,320.

Andrea Anita Creemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Andrea Anita Creemer sold 25,800 shares of Corridor Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$32,766.00.

TSE:CDH traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,239. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Corridor Resources

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

