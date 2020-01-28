Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Huobi. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and $3.49 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DEx.top, Bithumb, DDEX, BitForex, UEX, DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, Huobi, Ethfinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

