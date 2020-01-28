Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Director Neil J. Kaback Buys 2,000 Shares

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $39,720.00.

OTCMKTS CLDB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

