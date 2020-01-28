COTI (COTI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $837,523.00

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, COTI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $837,523.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.