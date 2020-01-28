Counterparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00014955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.04097515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00700678 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,390 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

