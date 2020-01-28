Covesting (COV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,973.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Covesting has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,973.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

