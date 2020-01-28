Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

