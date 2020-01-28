CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,629.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $23,629.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.01245206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

