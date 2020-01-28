CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $134.48 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

