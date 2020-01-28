CRA Financial Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

