CRA Financial Services LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.