CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 7.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

