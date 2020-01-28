CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

