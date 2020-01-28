CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

